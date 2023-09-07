TULSA, Okla. — June Care, a platform that connects families for childcare, has come to the Tulsa area.
June Care connects families who need childcare with stay-home-home parents who can care for their kids, according to their website linked HERE.
FOX23 spoke with June Care Founder and CEO Gretchen Salyer about the childcare service.
June Care was launched in California where it grew to serve about 30,000 families, Salyer explained.
Salyer said the service is a new approach to childcare trying to help with the childcare crisis, which she said more than half of Americans face where they don't have access to the childcare they need.
"Our solution brings moms together," Salyer said. "Our June Care hosts get paid for what they do, and June Care families have access to the childcare that they need."
Salyer said June Care was born out of her own childcare need when she did not have access to childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has grown to serve the childcare needs that most American families face.
Childcare is a huge problem mostly because of lack of supply in childcare that is close to you and that you can trust, she explained.
Most families need two incomes to be financially stable, and when they don't have childcare, one has to stay home and care for the children, she added.
"The side of the family this typically impacts the most is moms who either have to take a step back in the workforce or step out of the workforce completely," Salyer said. "So I thought maybe we can just bring all the moms together and solve this problem by moms supporting moms, which is where the whole idea came from."
Salyer said they heard about the growing community in Tulsa and remote Tulsa, and had started to see a lot of sign ups from the area.
Since they've brought June Care to Tulsa, they are serving over 500 families in the area within just the past six weeks.
Salyer also said that the June Care hosts are childcare providers you can fully trust.
"All of our June Care hosts are moms, they're fully vetted, fully background checked," Salyer said.
She said June Care only matches families one to one and they are always available, so it is built to be very flexible, affordable, and accessible for the families who need it.
Salyer said all hosts are parents themselves and also have to go through their onboarding process, which she assures is not intimidating, but is just to make sure all hosts are someone they would leave their own children with.
Along with the onboarding and background check, there is an application to fill out and then a short interview with someone on their team.
The hosts set their own rates and new hosts can seek input from the June Care team or look at what other hosts are charging in their area.
Salyer also said through June Care, you can get childcare within minutes.
"It's really like an Uber for childcare," Salyer said.
There are no long term contracts and it is totally free to sign up, she added.
Salyer also explained that childcare mostly takes place in the home of the host, but if you are the one seeking childcare and want he host to come to your home, you can put that in your preferences when you sign up. The host will most likely bring their children with them in that case, which again is what June Care is, Salyer said.
"It's not only trusted childcare, but it's also like a playdate for your child," she said.
FOX23 also spoke with Erin Kelly, a parent of two who uses June Care for childcare services.
Kelly said she just recently moved to Tulsa without knowing anyone and needing a plan for childcare, and jumped on June Care as soon as she heard about it.
She said she matched with a family with kids the same age as her kids and lived only three minutes away, and that her experience with June Care has been amazing.
Kelly said when she first moved here, she was worried about childcare because she didn't know anyone.
"A lot of people use you know like high schoolers or college kids, well during the day, they're in school," Kelly said. "To find other moms out there that can watch my kids during the day but also allows me to feel comfortable knowing that they're in a safe environment and they're having fun is huge."
FOX23 also spoke with June Care host Ashley Brown.
She said being a June Care host has been amazing so far.
"It gives me some flexibility as a stay-at-home parent to make some income for my family, and it gives us a little bit more financial flexibility," Brown said.
Brown said it was easy to find a family that matched with her schedule quickly after signing up.
For anyone who is interested in signing up for June Care in the Tulsa area or for more information, go to https://www.junecare.co/.