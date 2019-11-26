John 3:16 Mission needs more turkey donations

TULSA, Okla. - There's no doubt the season of giving is underway.
Over the next few days, the John 3:16 Mission plans to help 4,000 families in the Tulsa area during its annual turkey basket distribution.
The meals help at-risk families and those struggling with poverty.
The Rev. Steve Whitaker, senior pastor and CEO of John 3:16 Mission, said numerous volunteers and donations make the event possible.
He said that while the mission has noticed that some families have gone on to find employment, "What’s on the rise is the depth of poverty of the people represented in the line behind you - people at risk, elderly, people on a fixed income and people that are underemployed."
Whitaker said mission's goal is to not only help those families, but also make sure they are able to spend time with loved ones during the holiday.
He said the mission still needs about 500 more donated turkeys to reach its goal. It plans to hand out 4,000 turkeys before the end of Wednesday, when the event ends.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
