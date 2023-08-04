TULSA, Okla. — John 3:16 Mission hosted their annual honey harvest along a team of staff members, volunteers and recovery students.
According to their website, John 3:16 Mission is a interdenominational Christian ministry that endeavors to be the "hands and feet of Christ" to the homeless, hungry, poor and at-risk of the Tulsa community.
The event was held at the mission's 150-acre Refuge farm on Friday morning from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The honey harvested will be used as part of the mission's Beeloved Trading Business, providing jobs and work experience for those in recovery.
The mission said the students sell the honey on an online store and use the beeswax to make lip balms, candles and beard wax.
CEO Rev. Steven Whitaker said they harvested around 500 pounds of honey last year.
"The location we're at is called The Refuge," Whitaker said. "When we first bought this property, we had a volunteer say, 'Hey, I'm a beekeeper. I caught this swarm of bees. Can we put them out there and just see how they do, you know, in a week or two?'"
Whitaker said that volunteer kind of became his beekeeping mentor and he fell in love with it.
Now the mission uses the bee colonies they have accumulated over the years to help those in recovery get back into, or join, the work force.
"So our students at John 3:16 Mission have a five phase, one year, very intensive program," he explained. "Part of that is work experience and work life, education. So they're learning all kinds of different skills during that time, soft skills, hard skills. So it doesn't really matter what you're doing, It just matters if you learn to do it well and do it confidently."
The harvesting team included Whitaker and Hollie Dalenberg, an entomologist.
Dalenberg is the mission's beekeeper and celebrated her second honey harvest with John 3:16.
"We've been able to build the colonies up to size this year. They're very healthy, and we've made sure they're on very clean comb," she said. "We do splits and swarm catches and have tried to work with their biology. We've seen a great honey flow and pollen flow this year."
For more information on John 3:16 Mission, click here.
For more information on Beeloved Trading Business, click here.