NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson spoke out about the death of his in-laws and 11-year-old nephew in what police are investigating as a murder suicide.
"Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway," a post on Johnson's Facebook account reads. "We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion."
This comes a little more than a month after the Muskogee Police Department (MPD) said Johnson's in-laws, 68-year-old Terry Janway and 69-year-old Jack Janway, and Johnson's nephew, 11-year-old Dalton Janway were found dead in Muskogee.
MPD said Terry is suspected of shooting and killing Jack and Dalton.
Terry and Jack's daughter, Chandra Janway, Johnson's wife.