JENKS, Okla. — Teenagers from Jenks High School say they hope a memorial they’ve created for the victims of 9/11 will make sure more young people know about the terror attacks.
It’s been 22 years since hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, resulting in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people.
To honor those victims, thousands of flags are going to be placed outside Jenks High School and a ceremony will be held there Monday morning.
Isabella Suttee and Joshua Taylor are both 17 and seniors at Jenks High School. They’re also the co-chairs of their school’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom.
They said they learnt about 9/11 at school and wanted to create a memorial.
“We do this to raise awareness for 9/11 because both of us and all of Jenks High School was not alive at the time of 9/11 and we do this to raise awareness because our generation has to keep it going it has to keep the memory of 9/11 going,” Taylor said.
“We just want to be able to educate those who weren’t alive then and be able to help them understand you know why somethings are the way they are might be because of 9/11,” Suttee said.
To honor the victims of the attacks, they will be planting a flag for every innocent person killed that day, for a total of 2,977 flags.
The two are hoping that lots of members of the community will come out to help them place flags.
It’s the third year they’ve done this, and they say they want to make sure future generations never forget what happened 22 years ago.
”It was a huge attack and it was horrible for everybody in America but to see the actual 2,977 American flags sitting out here it really puts it in perspective,” Suttee said.
“I see each flag as a life I see each flag as a person standing there and I think wow this is the amount of people I mean Jenks High School has around 28 hundred students it puts you into perspective,” Taylor said.
They’re going to start plating the flags for the victims around 7:30 a.m. Monday. There will then be a special ceremony with guest speakers at 8 a.m., including the Mayor of Jenks and a 9/11 survivor.
They’re inviting the community to help them plant the flags and come to the ceremony too.