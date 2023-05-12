JENKS, Okla. — Teachers at Jenks Public Schools sat down this week expecting to be the subjects of an interview, but instead were the subjects of a special thank you.
To mark Teacher Appreciation Week, they were surprised with video messages from graduating seniors.
The teachers started out saying why they loved their jobs.
"I get to create art with kids every day, which is maybe the best job in the planet," Jenks Middle School teacher Morgan Brown said.
"You have to be able to relate to kids, you have to be authentic with them, you have to have relationships with kids," high school teacher Heather Reilly said.
While their answers were heartwarming themselves, the students' words are what really hit home.
"You have been the main reason I come to school and look forward to the rest of the day," senior DuPriest Cutsinger said talking about Erik Olsen, his high school history teacher.
"You are a teacher every student should have," senior Sajara Hill said about Heather Reilly, who teaches at Jenks High School. "Every time I see you, I just have to smile because your energy is unmatched."
The students picked which teacher impacted them the most. In the case of senior Cing Hung, that meant looking back to elementary school.
"You saw potential in me long before I could see it in myself," she said, referring to her 4th grade teacher Laura Neal.
Senior Audrey Garcia thought of her middle school art teacher Morgan Brown.
"Your room was a kind of sanctuary for me, you inspired me to push myself with my art and gave me a place to do it," she said.
Senior Chloe Rockett says she plans to go on to get a degree in musical education because of two choir teachers.
"Before I met you I had no interest whatsoever in my voice...because of you I made it to All-State," Rocket said, addressing High School Choir Director Michael Shimp.
She continued to also thank Assistant Choir Director Lisa Lahmeyer-Malicoate.
"Miss Lahmeyer, if Mr. Shimp was the wind in my sails, you were the entire boat," Rocket said. "You gave a shy, little sophomore the opportunity to lead and be heard. You planted the idea in my head that it's OK to be heard, musically or not, inside and outside of choir."
As the videos concluded, and some teachers wiped their eyes, the students made their way out to greet them with a hug.
You can watch the full video below.