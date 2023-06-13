Jenks student creates 8x16 foot Van Gogh themed mural

JENKS, Okla. — A Jenks student created an 8x16 foot mobile mural of two familiar Jenks landmarks, Jenks Public Schools said.
JPS said Karely Renteria-Esperanza was challenged by her ceramics instructor and Jenks Freshman Academy administration to create a mobile mural on a classroom wall.
The theme of the mural is Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ and features the First Oklahoma Bank and the lighthouse on Main Street.
On Tuesday, principals presented Renteria-Esperanza with a certificate to recognize the hard work and dedication she put into the piece.
“Her talent will bring color and inspiration to students who need it the most. We see you, Karely! Keep up the good work!” JPS said.
