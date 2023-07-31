Jenks Police searching for two suspects wanted for stealing an ATM

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Police are investigating after they say two masked suspects stole an ATM from a convenience store early Monday morning.
Police said the two suspects broke into Payton's Corner Convenience Store around 1 a.m.
According to security video, the suspects grabbed the ATM and carried it out of the store where they loaded it into a 80s-era GMC truck.
Police said the ATM was found nearby after the theft, but the cash drawer was empty.
Jenks Police is asking the community for help in locating the two suspects. If you know the suspects or recognize the truck, contact Detective Bowdle at 918-299-6311 or ebowdle@jenksok.org. Your identity can remain anonymous.