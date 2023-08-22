JENKS, Okla. — Several Jenks Public Schools parents say they’re frustrated after several days of their child’s school bus not coming to pick them up, dropping them off in the wrong place—or in one case—dropping them off to a house, instead of a school.
Stefanie Porter’s five-year-old son couldn’t wait for one particular aspect of starting kindergarten in Jenks last week.
“He has specifically been looking forward to riding the bus,” Porter said.
But his third bus ride home of the school year quickly changed that.
It all happened Monday afternoon. Porter was expecting a bus to drop off her kindergarten and second grade sons outside her house around 3:20.
When that time came, her second grader hopped off the bus and came up to her front door.
“And my kindergartener wasn’t with him,” Porter said.
The bus pulled away before she could flag the driver down.
She called the school to let them know her son never got off. She says the school told her to keep waiting, because they would be sending a second bus with more students who couldn’t fit on the first one.
But when it showed up—
“He doesn’t get off that bus either,” Porter said.
Then her phone rang.
“I get a call from the school that the bus driver from the first bus said my son had fallen asleep,” she said.
She said the school told her the driver would take her son back to the school where she was going to have a family member pick him up—since she had to drop her other child off at a dance rehearsal.
In a statement Tuesday, a Jenks Public Schools spokesperson told FOX23 about the incident.
“I get a nest notification seeing my Kindergartener at our front door,” Porter said.
She says the bus driver instead dropped her five-year-old back at home with nobody there to let him in.
“And he is screaming into the nest camera realizing that no one’s at our house," she said. "And he is drenched in sweat."
She’s not the only parent whose child has had issues with their bus in Jenks Public Schools this week.
“My oldest came home Thursday afternoon and said the bus was overcrowded, and that the driver didn’t want to make the stop for him,” Jenks parent David Crow said.
Instead, Crow says his son’s bus driver told students he’d only make two stops in their neighborhood and skip the rest.
Monday morning, Crow went to the bus stop to see it for himself.
“The bus never came,” Crow said.
FOX23 spoke to a JPS spokesperson about the issue.
“Our transportation department has no knowledge of any bus not showing up yesterday," the spokesperson told fox23 on Tuesday. “All kids made it to school."
“There was a little girl at the bus stop, middle school,” he said. “She went there, no one got her. She had to run home and find someone to take her to school. I don’t know if she made it, or if she made it on time. But that’s just horrible. She’d been standing out in the heat for 30, 45 minutes.”
Crow says other parents told him another bus driver told multiple students to get off a bus in the middle of a neighborhood because it was too crowded. He says those waited alone outside until another bus showed up.
FOX23 asked that JPS spokesperson about that issue too.
“This was a miscommunication between the bus driver and dispatcher,” the spokesperson said. “The driver dropped students off in the neighborhood after being advised that another bus was coming right behind to pick those students up. The bus driver should have stayed until that happened. Another bus did come for those students a few minutes after the first bus had departed. This mistake was addressed with the driver and the dispatcher to make sure that it will not happen again.”
The spokesperson told FOX23 in all of the cases mentioned, the district has spoken to the bus drivers involved and taken actions to ensure they follow proper procedures going forward.
“Our bus ridership is up over 10% from last year and it’s a higher percentage of bus riders than we’ve had at any time in the past,” the spokesperson said. “The majority of our routes are operating smoothly and the overwhelming majority of our students are being picked up and dropped off on time. Yes, we are experiencing some delays and issues that our Transportation department is addressing and will continue to address as soon as they arise. This is nothing new for the first week of a new school year. As students, staff, and drivers get more comfortable with routes and procedures, we are confident these incidents will continue to decline.”
Parents like Crow and Porter say they get the district is facing staffing issues and respect the job is not easy.
“I know that they’re being hit with so many things,” Porter said. “But at the same time, this is terrifying when you don’t know where your kid is.”
The spokesperson said JPS leaders would appreciate if parents took their concerns directly to the district to get issues addressed quickly, and discourages them from publicly sharing them.
“It’s important for parents to contact our Transportation department or our school sites with any questions or concerns,” the spokesperson said. “Airing complaints on social media or in the media only broadcasts the problem and does nothing to fix the issues our people are already aware of and addressing. Call us. Email us. Talk to us and have a conversation about your concerns. We value working with our parents and our community.”
Those are things both Crow and Porter say they did immediately after realizing something was wrong.
They both say they want to see the district do a better job of communicating the challenges it is facing, so parents can make adjustments if needed.
“If there are problems, tell the parents, communicate,” Crow said. "Just tell us what’s going on. You don’t have enough drivers? Tell us.”