Jenks High School students host art sale benefiting respite care

JENKS, Okla. — A group of Jenks High School students hosted an art sale to benefit respite care.
'Create for a Cause' featured works of art created by high school students who wanted to help the community.
High School student Morgan Karas helped organize the art sale.
"We have about 110 artworks from our students here at Jenks,” said Karas, "I'm really proud of what we've been able to do here, and I'm glad that it's going to go to such a good cause."
>>>MORE: TPD participates in 2023 PieceWalk, helping support AutismOklahoma
Karas said all the money raised from the art sale will go to Will's House.
"The high school students from the art club reached out to me, just a cold call, and said we'd like to do this, use our art and creativity for a cause," Jeanette O'Hara, the founder of Will's House, said.
The nonprofit provides respite care for fulltime caretakers of adults and children with special needs.
"While they take a break, take a date, or go to an appointment, or if an emergency happens," O’Hara said.
O'Hara started Will's House with her husband.
"We have four boys ourselves, three of them have disabilities, so we know this need because we have it ourselves. It's very hard to find childcare when you have something extra going on, whether it's medical needs or behaviors, or just a lot of children."
The Jenks High School Art Club hopes to make 'Create for a Cause' an annual event.
"We've really learned a lot during it, and it's been a really great experience," Karas said.
If you would like to donate to Will’s House or request respite services, go to willshousetulsa.org
>>>MORE: Broken Arrow team helps athletes of all ages compete in Special Olympics