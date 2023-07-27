JENKS, Okla. — The group Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth submitted enough signatures to put a referendum before voters.
That is according to city officials, who, on Thursday, verified those signatures on the petition for the referendum.
The referendum will ask voters if they approve of the city council’s approval of the Cal Ripken Baseball Project, a large entertainment project the council wants to put in a high-density residential area.
FOX23’s requests for an interview with Jenks Mayor Cory Box, Jenks manager Christopher Shrout or a city council member on Thursday were denied.
A spokesperson for the city sent FOX23 the public notice for the referendum and added a statement saying:
“We will have more information tomorrow about next steps.”
The Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth brought in 1,048 signatures, more than double the 512 it needed to put the referendum on the ballot.
The final count was 933.
Jennifer Wiseman is on the leadership of the group.
She observed about three hours of counting over the last two days.
"I feel great. I do. I feel great,” Wiseman said. “I'm excited. I'm excited it's going to the ballot. I think that's what the citizens wanted. I think if it passes, great. If it doesn't, the residents have spoken."
A spokesperson for the city told FOX23 the city has yet to determine when the referendum will go before voters.