The Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth wants the citizens, not the city council, to determine whether or not the Cal Ripken Project should happen.

JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth wants the citizens, not the city council, to decide if the Cal Ripken Experience project is the right fit for that area of the city, a high density residential area.
 
Many residents have said it is better fit for the river district.
 
The group filed a petition for a referendum on June 30 to let voters decide if they want the project.
 
The filing was on the heels of the June 27th city council meeting, where the council approved an ordinance for a Planned Unit Development for the Ripken project, which opponents say was a way to fast-track the project.
 
The referendum asks if the signer agrees with or rejects the city council's ordinance.
 
FOX23 spoke with developer Duane Phillips about some of their concerns that led them to this point, like the loud noise coming from the fields.
 
"I said, what do I have to do to prove to people that that's not really going to happen? We're going to have to do an empirical test for this process," Phillips said. "So, I had the surveyor mark every home plate. What I did is I put down two 100 decibel sound systems, which would be the high point and these are continuous and they face away from Elm Street."
 
Phillips said he took all but one of the city council members to the site one-by-one to show them they couldn't hear the sound from Elm Street.
 
Brad Lenhart is a founding member of the Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth.
 
"I think we all know that sound carries beyond what a study, what he did could be," he said, "And I think to say you're going to have a giant entertainment complex that is going to be contained with sound and we won't hear anything is probably a lofty goal."
 
He said the city doesn't have a sound ordinance or a way to enforce it.
 
FOX23 asked for Phillips' reaction to the petition for a referendum.
 
"They're saying whether you're for it or against it you need to sign the petition, which is a false statement," he said. "If you are for the complex, you don't need to sign the petition."
 
He says the residents should trust the city council's decision.
 
Lenhart says that decision belongs to the citizens.
 
"This petition is literally just to get it to the ballot at our next election," he said. "We're not voting on anything here."
 
He says the response from the community has been enthusiastic that they're standing up to the city council.
 
The Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth has until July 27 to get enough signatures to put a referendum on the ballot, which could go before voters as early as Spring of 2024.

