...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Rogers and Tulsa. * WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 149 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tulsa... Owasso... Skiatook... Catoosa... Collinsville... Sperry... Tulsa International Airport... Turley... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Rogers, eastern Osage, southern Washington, southwestern Nowata and northeastern Tulsa Counties through 215 AM CDT... At 133 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated an area ofstrong thunderstorms along and near a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Fairfax to 5 miles northeast of Owasso. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Bartlesville... Pawhuska... Owasso... Skiatook... Collinsville... Hominy... Barnsdall... Sperry... Oologah... Ramona... Shidler... Wynona... Ochelata... Avant... Talala... Vera... Foraker... Osage Hills State Park... Watova... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee, Muskogee and Sequoyah. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall will continue to develop across portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Rainfall amounts up to 5 inches will be possible in a few areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&