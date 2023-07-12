JENKS, Okla. — After several championship rings were found in a Jenks Public Schools lost and found, the school has been trying to reunite the rings with their owners.
Director of Communications Rob Loeber said they have been able to reunite two out of the four rings with their owners so far, but they're still on the hunt for the last two champions.
"Our athletic staff was doing some deep cleaning, going through their lost and found, going through some closets, and some lost and found from different athletic facilities, and came across these rings and were surprised to find them," Loeber said. "[They] didn't know exactly how far they dated back or who they belong to, but wanted to try to spread the word on social media to see if they could be reunited with their original owners."
Loeber said the rings are from years 2019, 2009, 2006 and 1987.
"So two of the owners have already been located and contacted, and I think that just speaks to the day and age in which we live, right? Loeber said. "The power of social media and people spreading the word very quickly."
He said the owners reunited with the rings representing their athletic accomplishment were somewhat shocked. He said they probably had given up hope in finding it.
Loeber said getting these rings back to their rightful owners is important due to the sentimental value they carry.
"It's the connection that person has with that moment in time and that moment in history," he said.
For those who may recognize the rings or believe they know who the owner may be, email trojan.athletics@jenksps.org.