NORMAN, Okla. -- Sooner for life.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts not only led his team to a Super Bowl this year, signed one of the largest contracts in NFL history but also completed his master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.
Hurts was awarded his master’s in human relations during Friday’s commencement ceremony in Norman.
The former Oklahoma quarterback received loud cheers when he walked across the stage in his cap and gown.
Hurts spent three years at Alabama where he completed his undergraduate degree before transferring to Oklahoma.