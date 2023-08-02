We're learning more on how districts are getting rid of lockers, making them a thing of the past.

OWASSO, Okla. — We're learning more on how districts are getting rid of lockers, making them a thing of the past.
 
Many things changed because of COVID, including how schools operate.
 
"We don't really hand out books anymore. All kids have a Chromebook," Owasso 7th Grade Center Principal Eric Nantois said.
 
With a lighter load, many schools like Owasso's 7th Grade Center said lockers are at the end of an era. Nantois said their students haven't used lockers since 2019.
 
"We noticed pretty quickly when we got rid of lockers there's less congestion, less tardies, less issues in the hallways," he said. "We were finding that kids weren't nearly using them as much. We would find a lot of weird things in them like two-month-old milk. So problems were occurring, so we discovered there was no negative to not having them."
 
As students enter the school year with lockers being a nostalgic memory now, he said there's too many students for the amount of lockers the school had anyway.
 
"This year we bubbled up to 802 [students] so we wouldn't of even had enough this year, so that could have definitely become an issue," Nantois said.
 
Also, they don't use lockers in the gym. Everyone puts their stuff on the bleachers. However, for instances when someone needs a locker, they'll make accommodations. 

