It's an end of an era for lockers at Owasso 7th Grade Center
Tanya Modersitzki
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
Early voting begins Thursday for Tulsa's capital funding package. Election Day is August 8. Read MoreEarly voting for Tulsa capital improvements proposal starts Thursday
Young scientists spent Tuesday learning valuable skills and having fun at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. Read MoreVideo: Teen organizes STEM camp for young scientists to get hands-on experience
A 19-year-old Bixby man was charged with murder after he was suspected of causing a crash that killed a 19-year-old girl riding with him. Read MoreBixby man arrested, charged with murder after deadly crash
School resource officers from 17 different agencies across Oklahoma and from three other states are training in Bartlesville ahead of the new school year. Read MoreVideo: School resource officers gather in Bartlesville for specialized training
Tulsa Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole a car and caused a chase. Read MoreTulsa Police searching for 2 suspects following chase
School resource officers from 17 different agencies across Oklahoma and from three other states are training in Bartlesville ahead of the new school year. Read MoreSchool resource officers gather in Bartlesville for specialized training
Young scientists spent Tuesday learning valuable skills and having fun at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. Read MoreTeen organizes STEM camp for young scientists to get hands-on experience
Antonio Bernal returned a box of memories to Sue and Floyd Rice, after he saw it fall from the back of a pickup truck near 91st. and Aspen. Read MoreBroken Arrow man reunites elderly couple with lost family memorabilia
In these triple digit temperatures, some people living in Claremore are without power. Read MoreParts of Claremore facing power outages due to triple-digit heat
This is more per capita than any other university n the U.S. Read MoreVideo: University of Tulsa welcoming 151 National Merit Scholars to campus
Work on a new business resource center and incubator will soon begin in north Tulsa. Read MoreVideo: Historic Moton Hospital in north Tulsa transforming into business resource center
FOX23 was at city hall where some Tulsa residents were speaking their concerns about the quality of the water. Read MoreVideo: Some Tulsans pleading with city councilors to test Arkansas River water
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
OK Dept. of Wildlife responds to Carrie Underwood post of sick river otter
-
A father convicted of incest is getting out early, daughter is "scared"
-
Woman arrested at Sand Springs Walmart, accused of trying to kidnap someone else's child
-
TPD: Victim identified in shooting on Tulsa highway
-
Tally's servers speak out in support of restaurant's owner following his arrest