It’s a wrap for Jenks High School film program director after a 19-year teaching ‘legacy’

JENKS, Okla.- Clifton Raphael showed up as the new Jenks High School film teacher 19 years ago, after spending 24 years in the broadcast industry.
Raphael’s (Jenks Public School Cinema) JPSCinema program has been deemed by many in the community as being one of the best high school film programs in Green Country and this year he is retiring.
He says that one of the best parts about teaching his students has been, “seeing how they get better and better and helping guide them into doing some really, really good work.”
Gabriel Tiong is one of Raphael’s last students who is graduating this year. His film, “The Bucket List,” was screened at the 2023 Jenks High School film festival over the weekend.
Tiong will be attending one of the top college film programs in the country this fall, University of Southern California (USC) majoring in Business of Cinematic Arts. He wants to be a film producer.
Tiong says that one of the biggest things that Mr. Raphael taught him was the importance of developing the craft of storytelling.
“A film can have the best cinematography and and editing, but must have a strong story. Mr. Raphael has been a part of my life for four years now and he has taught me everything I know. He is the reason I got into USC.”
Many of his past students have graduated with awards for their film work and have gone on to have successful careers in the film and television industry.
The Jenks High School Short Film Festival has been held at Circle Cinema for several years. On Saturday, 10 student films were screened at the 2023 event.
“It’s a screening of some of the best films of the year as well as a celebration of my retirement,” said Raphael.
The event was bittersweet for everyone attending, as it was Raphael’s last film festival as director of the program.
“It’s a mix of emotions as you can probably imagine. I am very, very happy to be retiring, but I’m sad that I won’t be able to see a lot of these kids anymore,” said Raphael. “I’m in the unique position of being able to have the same student for up to four years, giving me the opportunity to develop strong relationships with them, which quite often lasts into their college years and beyond.”
Several former students who have been working in the film industry, had even flown in for Raphael’s retirement event from Los Angeles and New York City.
One of those former students is Crystal Kayiza, who now resides in Brooklyn, New York. She is now working as a film director in the industry. She recently had her first scripted short film screen at Sundance Film Festival and won the Best Jury Prize.
“When I think about my experience at Jenks, I think about his classroom. Alot of people have left his class feeling more affirmed and they deeply believed in their own voice and identity,” said Kayiza. “There’s alot of phenomenal teachers at Jenks. Mr. Raphael is by far the best to me in terms of not only in the way he connects with students, but who he is beyond the classroom.”
Kayiza credits her professional success to her Jenks High School film teacher.
“My experience with JPSCinema had a huge impact on my life and career. I definitely wouldn’t have the life I have now if it wasn’t for Mr. Raphael. He was the first person that made that dream and idea possible for me in high school. Having that foundation as a young person of someone telling you that your voice and your ideas and the way you want to work is of value is really important. That really provided a great momentum for me to build a sustainable career in this industry”
At the end of the students’ short film screening on Saturday, Raphael walked up to the podium to begin the Q & A and the lights came on.
“But then right away they went back off, and I thought there was some sort of problem,” said Clifton. “Then this video started playing of a former student talking about the impact I’d had on them.”
The video continued with other past students and present students sharing their own stories on the monumental inspiration Raphael had imparted to each of them.
“My gosh, it was one of the most emotional moments in my life,” said Raphael. “Every member of the audience was crying. What especially struck me in the video was how many of my former students referred to me now as their “friend.” It was gratifying for me to see so many of them now working in the movie industry, but also to hear from so many others who aren’t,” said Raphael.
The video was secretly produced by Raphael’s former student, Kayiza. Screening it after the short films was a surprise for Raphael.
“As if she doesn’t have enough going on. She’d just flown back from London, where she’s been filming a project for Disney and National Geographic. Crystal also won Best U.S. Fiction Short at Sundance this January,” said Raphael. “And how many people in the world can say they’ve had a video produced for them by a Sundance winner?”
Kayiza says she wouldn’t have missed supporting Mr. Raphael at his retirement for the world.
“He’s one of the most important adults in my life. He’s such an incredible mentor. It’s really amazing to see the teachers and students and parents who have gathered to celebrate his retirement,” said Kayiza.
Raphael says he will definitely keep in touch with many of his students. He plans to spend his retirement writing.
“I’m going to return to writing some short stories for a while and see where that goes,” said Raphael.
His past and present students are confident that writing in retirement will go well for Mr. Raphael. After all, he spent 19 years teaching the art and value of storytelling.
As far as what the future of the JPSCinema program holds, remains to be seen.
“It’s a huge loss, but he’s set such an incredible foundation for this program. I know that anyone that comes after him is going to be incredibly lucky for the legacy and precedent that he set,” said Kayiza.