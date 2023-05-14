BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said three people were arrested following a homicide on Saturday.
What started as a welfare check at a home near 101st and Elm is now a homicide investigation, BAPD said.
This is Broken Arrow’s second homicide investigation in less than a week.
"It’s startling,” said Shawn Griffin, who lives just a street over from Saturday’s crime scene.
Griffin said he loves the neighborhood and has always felt safe walking his dog around, even at night.
"It's an older established neighborhood, so I’ve never had a fear or a worry about it. So, to hear such a tragic thing happened, it hits home,” he said.
Police arrested three people but haven't released their names or how they may be connected.
They also haven’t given any information about the victim or what may have led to their death.
Griffin says people have to be more aware of the people around them these days.
“It's not necessarily change all of my habits, but I’m going to be aware that, ‘Hey, I need to be a bit more cautious, pay attention to what's going on,’ you know, the big thing I’ve learned from work, if you see something, say something,” he said.
BAPD said there is no ongoing threat to the community.