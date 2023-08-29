TULSA, Okla. — An Israeli man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 33-year-old Yakir Yakoz Zofi, an Israeli national on a work VISA from Denver, was sentenced to four years and six months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised released.
Zofi was also ordered to pay the victim restitution.
“Zofi is a foreign national who traveled to Bartlesville, while working in another state, and forcibly violated a member of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I want to thank the victim for having the strength to pursue justice in this case.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Zofi had gone to the victim’s home in November 2021 for a date. On July 8, 2022, Zofi pleaded guilty and admitted that he held down and raped the victim.
Zofi will remain in U.S. Marshal custody until he is transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.
After serving his sentence, Zofi faces deportation and a permanent ban from re-entering the U.S.