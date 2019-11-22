  • IS THIS YOUR DOG? Tulsa officer finds dog stopping traffic in south Tulsa

    By: Chrishayla Smith

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:

    • A puppy is 
    • A Tulsa police said traffic stopped near 71st and Riverside as a puppy took a stroll stopped across the street.
    • The puppy hopped into the officers car and went on a ride, according to the Facebook post.

    • The dog did not have a chip.
    • Officers took the puppy to Tulsa Welfare.
    • If you know whose dog this is, call Tulsa Animal Welfare at 918-596-8000

