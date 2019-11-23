  • Investigators to search Picher area in Lauria Bible, Ashley Freeman case

    • Investigators are planning to search a mine shaft in the Picher area next week for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, according to Bible's mother.
    • Crews will use a camera to search the 150-foot-deep mine shaft.
    • New tips in the case reportedly led investigators to the area.
    • Bible and Freeman disappeared in December 1999 after staying the night at Freeman's home in Welch, Oklahoma.
    • One man has been arrested in connection with their disappearance. Ronnie Busick is set to have a competency hearing in December.

