TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Investigators are planning to search a mine shaft in the Picher area next week for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, according to Bible's mother.
- Crews will use a camera to search the 150-foot-deep mine shaft.
- New tips in the case reportedly led investigators to the area.
- Bible and Freeman disappeared in December 1999 after staying the night at Freeman's home in Welch, Oklahoma.
- One man has been arrested in connection with their disappearance. Ronnie Busick is set to have a competency hearing in December.
