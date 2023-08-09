TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man accused of recording a child he knew and sending the video overseas in 2020 is now in custody.
Anthony Petrasich was in handcuffs Wednesday after an international investigation connected him to produced child pornography.
“I wish that I could say I’m surprised at what happened, but I’m not,” said Kristin Weis, the co-founder and CEO of the Demand Project.
Weis works to put an end to internet sex crimes.
“This boy will grow up thinking that there’s probably something wrong with him. He’ll have definitely behavior issues if they’re not addressed early. He’ll have to climb a very steep mountain to get past,” Weis said.
According to court records, in July 2020 Petrasich used the Skype name "Ant Pet" to talk to a person in the United Kingdom who “posed as a minor female to obtain child abuse material.”
Documents go on to say Petrasich exposed a child he knew in a bathroom and said to the other person on Skype, “now you show me baby,” and then, “please that's all I can do.”
“It’s being found after it’s been distributed to so many different people but we’re not finding where it’s actually being made,” Weis said.
Facial recognition was used to track down Petrasich but investigators connected him to the crimes using the internet.
Once investigators found Petrasich’s last known address, they found the home on a real estate listings website.
Investigators say a picture of the bathroom matched with the video that Petrasich allegedly sent on Skype.
“We’re not seeing that the bad guys, the ones that are actually manufacturing it, producing it, are getting caught, so I think it’s a really awesome moment to celebrate,” Weis said.
The arrest and booking report said when Petrasich was arrested, deputizes surrounded his home and later found him inside hiding behind a makeshift curtain next to a water heater.
Petrasich is now in the Tulsa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.