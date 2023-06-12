A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of 37 people and the seizure of 10 pounds of heroin and thousands of fentanyl pills.
“This particular investigation was focused on a group moving heroin and fentanyl into Oklahoma City,” said Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Spokesperson Mark Woodward.
Woodward says it’s a microcosm of how bad fentanyl has gotten in the state.
According to the Chief Medical Examiner in Tulsa, 474 people died last year from a fentanyl overdose.
In 2021 that number was 313.
In 2020, 128.
In both 2019 and 2018, it was 51.
“It’s become our number one killer in terms of just the highest, fastest rising drug, we’re talking about a 500% increase in deaths in Oklahoma in last five years and so many of them are attributed back to fentanyl,” Woodward said.
It’s a cheap pill.
“These pills can be sold for as little as a dollar,” Woodward said.
That comes at a costly price.
“Any one of those single pills could have taken a life, so that’s what this is ultimately all about,” Woodward said.
Woodward says there are investigations like this one spanning the state.
“We certainly have ongoing cases right now throughout the state including northwest, northeast, southeast Oklahoma, our Tulsa, Lawton, Ardmore, McAlester offices all stay very busy with very similar investigation into these drug trafficking organizations out of Mexico and China,” Woodward said.
The OBN said in this case, most of the 37 people who were arrested are Oklahomans but some cartel ties.