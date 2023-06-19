Inola residents struggling in aftermath of Saturday storm

INOLA, Okla. — The town of Inola got hit hard by the storm Saturday night.
“This is a warzone, it's one of the worst that I’ve ever seen” said Ilane Collins, an Inola local.
They have all seen buildings destroyed and trees uprooted. Collins says she didn’t know how she was going to cleanup her house.
“J and R Mowing told me we’ll be there tomorrow," she said. "We’ll help you, we’ll get this cleaned up and I’m amazed.” Collins said.
She says the help she’s received and the clear yard is amazing.
“If anybody wants to ask anybody in Inola, they can testify this is God” said Collins
Rose Hundley is another Inola resident. She says the lack of electricity is a matter of life and death.
“I have to have a breathing machine to breathe, its for my asthma” said Hundley.
Hundley says she is currently without power and has no idea when it will come back on.
“I got to have my electric on, I got to stay cool or I’m gonna end up in the hospital which I may end up doing anyway because I can’t breathe” said Hundley.