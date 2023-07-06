INOLA, Okla. — The massive property, known as the Thompson Mansion, off Highway 412 in Inola remains up for sale.
FOX23 told you the property went up for auction in April 2022.
However, it remains on the market today with a several million dollar price drop.
Listed at $4 million the home is still out of reach for most people but until the right buyer comes forward you can experience the mansion life for a short time.
The five bedroom home at 8350 West 590 Road is listed on Airbnb at $975/night.
That includes an indoor saltwater pool and spa, two stocked fishing ponds and 27 acres for outdoor activities.
The home is also still listed as an event venue but that has to be booked outside the Airbnb site.
The real estate listing can be found here.