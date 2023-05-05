INOLA, Okla. — An Inola family is celebrating their television debut as competitors on "Family Feud."
The Younger family hosted a watch party with all their closest family, friends and supporters on Friday night.
They said they were really honored so many people cam to celebrate them.
Lindsey Swope said it was surreal seeing them play the game on the screen and sharing that moment with everyone else.
"We were really honored that people came to watch and so many people waited to watch until our watch parties," Swope said.
The Younger family won their episode and will continue on to the next round.
"So it's fun to surprise them. We came out at the very end and won and they were all very, very excited, jumping up and down," Said Paige Butler.