HODGEN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) found an inmate who left a Hodgen facility on July 8 with his wife in Oklahoma City.
ODOC said 34-year-old Isaac Espinosa unlawfully walked away from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Espinosa is serving a 15-year sentence out of Oklahoma County for robbery with a dangerous weapon, ODOC said.
Espinosa and his wife were arrested just before 1 a.m. Sunday by the Oklahoma City Police Department and ODOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said.