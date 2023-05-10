Indigenous female filmmaker making history with 'Bones of Crows' mini-series

Jennifer Loren, senior director for the Cherokee Nation Film Office moderated a panel at the SeriesFest, Season 9 for a screening of a powerful Native series on Saturday, May 6 in Denver, Colorado.
“Bones of Crows” is an episodic drama written, directed and executive produced by Marie Clements. It is believed to be the first Indigenous production created by a female filmmaker.
Clements’ award-winning film work has been screened at film festivals all over the world, including Cannes.
The series stars actors Grace Dove and Carla-Rae.
The story centers around the dark history of Canadian boarding schools for indigenous children during the 19th and 20th centuries.
Many Native children were forced to leave their families and attend residential schools. They were forbidden to use their Indigenous languages and made to cut their hair. Many students faced malnourishment, brutal torment, and illness, living in horrendous conditions.
“Bones of Crows” follows two sisters, Cree and Aline through the Native boarding school system as they face racism, sexual abuse and starvation. The mini-series continues over the next hundred years of their family’s generations.
“This series is an extraordinary example of why it is crucial that as an industry we continue to make space for Native-driven content and that we highlight Indigenous creators who are working diligently to tell significant and impactful Native stories,” said Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Film. “Unfortunately, through the removal of Native children to boarding or residential schools, Cherokee and many other Indigenous families share the intergenerational trauma such as depicted in ‘Bones of Crows.’ It is important that the rest of the world see and hopefully begin to understand the violence and loss of our languages, cultures and community connections, as well as so much other suffering that continues to harm Indigenous families through perpetual intergenerational traumas.”
SeriesFest is a non-profit that provides creators a platform for visual, independent, episodic storytelling and “celebrates emerging and underserved voices in television.”
Marie Clements’ historical, dramatic mini-series is currently screening at film festivals all over the world and will be released in theaters in Canada on June 2, 2023.
“Bones of Crows” is another noteworthy Native production making its mark in the entertainment industry, and giving a powerful voice to Indigenous people, to their culture and and to their stories.