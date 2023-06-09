TULSA, Okla. – A Kansas City man who was on the run has been indicted on several federal weapons charges.
Jason Michael Essary, who also goes by the name “Richard Pilon”, was arrested during a traffic stop on the Will Rogers Turnpike on April 29.
Troopers found six illegal guns, six hand grenades, body armor, 331 rounds of ammunition and drugs.
"They located some illicit drugs, body armor, an improvised explosive device, half a pound of meth and 16 grams of black tar heroin,” said Lt. Mark Southall with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. "One of those guns was stolen as well as the $10,000 in U.S. currency that we located."
Essary was stopped when the car he was driving went through a toll booth and was flagged as stolen.
"Because the explosives were located, they evacuated, they got back to a very safe distance and they called our bomb squad,” Southhall said.
Investigators are still looking into why Essary had so many weapons and ammunition with him.
"We're still investigating what the intent was... but the sky's the limit, unfortunately.” Southhall said. “For us, it could have been a worst-case scenario."