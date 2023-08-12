Illuminate Art Festival held Saturday in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A festival celebrating the cultural diversity of east Tulsa was held Saturday.
Tulsa Global District and Art House Tulsa hosted the Illuminate Art Festival Saturday in east Tulsa.
“The idea was illuminate, tracing our roots, so telling the story of art and culture,” Luisa Krug, Tulsa Global District Executive Director, said.
Krug said 21st and Garnett, where the event was held, is the most culturally diverse area of the city.
"One of our goals is really to amplify and celebrate the multicultural diversity in this area,” she said.
The festival featured cultural performances, food trucks, vendors, fun for the kids and live mural painting from culturally diverse artists.
"I love that there are art festivals that are happening outside of downtown, outside of the Arts District, and kind of bringing people more into different areas of Tulsa," Tulsa artist May Yang said.
Yang paints abstracts related to language and culture.
"I think it's kind of important to see people of all backgrounds making, creating art,” she said.
Artist Dan Roche says visibility is important.
"I’m a two-spirit indigenous person,” Roche said.
"We're allowing people to see that like that we can do the things that we want to do, there's no limit,” Roche also said.
Artist Kaui Kanahele paints images that connect her to her Hawaiian culture.
"These are images of shells that some of my relatives had made,” Kanahele said.
“Making art in Oklahoma, I feel like is super important, and getting to be around other artists and hear everybody's stories is really, really cool,” Kanahele also said.
Tulsa Global District encourages everyone to visit the area's shops and restaurants as a way to experience and support Tulsa’s rich cultural diversity.
