TULSA, Okla. — Ike’s Chili celebrated their 115th anniversary on Saturday.
The restaurant was established in 1908 and is located off of 11th street in-between Utica and Peoria.
Len Wade is the operating manager of Ike’s Chili and has been involved with Ike’s full-time for 17 years.
“We’ve been in business now for 115 years, and I’m fourth generation in the original family, I’m an in-law of the family, but it’s still in the same family,” Wade said.
Wade said they celebrated 115 years, with $1.15 coneys.
“This is just our way of giving back to the community, and we’re doing a $1.15 coneys today, 115 years, $1.15 coneys,” he said.
Wade said the past few years with the pandemic were rough, but it’s a privilege to still be around.
“We’re staying strong, we’ve got a lot of friends, a lot of family, a lot of good customers and when I say family and friends, all of our customers are family, they’re just all family, that’s the way we look at it, we don’t even like to use the word customers,” Wade said.
“We have a different vibe here, it’s not just somebody comes in the door and has a number and they place their order and they’re gone, we like to spend time with everybody, if we can,” Wade also said. “And so we feel proud about that, it’s a different place, it’s a different kind of place and we’re right here on Route 66 in Tulsa Oklahoma and this is home, this is home.”
Ike’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.