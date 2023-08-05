CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — A man from Idaho is dead following a crash involving multiple semi-trucks, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 1:00 a.m. Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike at mile marker 288 in Craig County.
According to OHP, a semi-truck was going west on the Will Rogers Turnpike when it left the road to the right, entering a private parking lot.
OHP said the truck ramped over a curb and left about 90 feet of skid marks before hitting another semi-truck.
>>>MORE: 1 dead after semi driver collides into wrecked car on Muskogee Turnpike
The semi-truck continued then west, hitting a third semi-truck and pickup truck before coming to a stop, OHP said.
According to OHP, the driver of the first semi-truck, 31-year-old Jerome Bienvenu of Meridian, Idaho, was pinned for about two hours before being freed. He was pronounced dead due to injuries from the collision.
OHP said the driver of the second semi-truck was taken to a hospital in Vinita, where he was treated and released.
The drivers of the third semi-truck and the pickup truck were not injured, OHP said.
OHP said the crash was caused by inattentive driving.