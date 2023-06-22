TULSA, Okla. -- Weber’s Root Beer, an iconic Tulsa restaurant located in Brookside near 41st and Peoria, is giving away ice and food to those impacted by Sunday’s storm.
For meals this week Weber’s is implementing a pay-what-you-can system, but if you’re in need, they’re ready to help at no charge.
“Everybody lost a lot and so we’re here to help best we can,” said Weber’s owner Bryan Merrell.
Merrell said for anyone struggling after the storm, his family will help the best they can through their small business.
“We’re just trying to help everybody out because there’s a lot going on in Tulsa,” Merrell said.
“We fill our ice machine up once a day and then that’s good for us and then the rest of it just keeps making it and we can just fill up. but it’s really slow at making it, and so we might be out. You know, we’ll try,” he added.
“We’re just here to help. So if you’re hungry and you can’t afford it, just come see us, we’ll take care of you. Don’t be shy, don’t be scared. Just come ask me, and we’ll take care of you. We’re not going to make a big deal out of it. Nobody’s going to know that you’re asking for free food here. We’re going to take care of you,” he said.
After 90 years in the community, it’s just what they do.
“We love our community. I was born and raised here in Tulsa. Michelle was born here in Tulsa. We’re all from here, so, everybody in Tulsa likes to help each other out when they need help so, we’re here to help,” he said.