What you need to know about Winterfest:
Arvest Winterfest is Tulsa's largest annual holiday celebration, according to the website.
Winterfest will be from Nov. 23- Jan. 5.
$12 General admission, $8 children 3 & Under and $8 if your bring your own skates.
Visitors can take photos with Santa every Sunday in December before Christmas in from 2-4 p.m.
Cox customers can get 1/2 price adult skating passes when they show a bill or online account on a mobile device (Sundays only.)
Beer, wine, hot drinks and food trucks are available on the weekend.
Visit the Tulsawinterfest.com for more details and daily hours.
