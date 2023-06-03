TULSA, Okla. — Gold Star Families are those who have sacrificed a loved one for America’s freedom. Now, a new Gold Sar Family memorial monument stands for the fallen.
The memorial on I-244 over the Arkansas River honors the families of servicemen and women who died during active duty.
"It's the only bridge for the Gold Star Families in the State of Oklahoma," Christine Holman said.
"They're very appreciative. It means a lot to them,” Holman also said.
Holman is a Gold Star Sister, not a title she would have ever chosen for herself.
"A lot of people do not understand what a Gold Star Family is" Holman said.
"They think it's part of a club. They don't realize the most unimaginable pain that we go through,” Holman also said.
Her brother, Sergeant First Class Michael Bruck, U.S. Army 101st Airborne Ranger, served 17 years and did four tours before his family received devasting news in June 2019.
Now, Holman and her sister Brigitte hope to bring awareness to what it means to be a Gold Star Family, so that others won't have to be alone.
"I know their pain and they still grieve,” Holman said.
"There’s nothing out there across our country that helps with the parents and the siblings, and that is why I am doing what I’m doing, to bring that awareness to Oklahoma,” Holman also said.
