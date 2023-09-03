TULSA, Okla. — Viral videos show thieves, some calling themselves the “Kia Boys,” stealing Kias and Hyundais due to a flaw that puts them at risk. Millions of vehicles are vulnerable and still out on roads. Here’s what you need to do if you drive a car that's at risk.
A TikTok trend showed the so-called “Kia Boys” breaking into and stealing Kia and Hyundais using just a screwdriver and a USB cord.
We asked the Tulsa Police Department if they've seen the trend here and got numbers going back to 2019.
Kia and Hyundai thefts in Tulsa
|Year
|Kia
|Hyundai
|2019
|87
|110
|2020
|70
|133
|2021
|78
|94
|2022
|81
|94
|2023 (Up to August 26)
|93
|73
We spoke to Patrick Olsen with CARFAX to learn more about the problem.
“The problem is these cars lack what's called an immobilizer, the immobilizer requires the key to be in the ignition for the car to actually start,” Olsen said.
“They weren't present here so thieves could break in, hot-wire the car and drive it off,” Olsen also said.
Now, CARFAX is partnering with Kia and Hyundai.
“CARFAX is working with Hyundai and Kia to spread the word to owners about getting this really important fix and getting it done for free,” Olsen said.
“It is absolutely free to consumers to get this fix done,” Olsen also said.
“Contact your local dealership they will set you up with an appointment, it takes about an hour, I’ve been through the process myself with my Kia 2020 Sportage,” Olsen explained.
“If you are thinking about buying a used Hyundai or Kia you can go to CARFAX used car listings, there's a free vehicle history report, it will state very clearly if that car has or has not had the repair done,” Olsen said.
If the used Kia or Hyundai you want to buy doesn't have the fix, it shouldn’t stop you from buying one, but it is something you should take care of before you take it home.
“Your first stop should be at a Hyundai or Kia dealership to get them to do the work which they will happily do for free,” Olsen said.
CARFAX estimates more than 4.9 million owners nationwide still need a fix and says there are 75,500 unfixed vehicles at risk here in Oklahoma.