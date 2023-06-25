Husband of St. Jude Dream Home winner wondered if the name announced on air was actually his wife's

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Calvin Shepard was watching FOX23 when the name of the St. Jude Dream Home was announced on the air.
He thought, “Hmmm, are there other 'Donna Shepards' from BA?”
Calvin and his wife Donna Shephard have lived in Broken Arrow (BA) for 34 years.
Calvin then told Donna that he thought that she won the Dream Home.
Donna thought he was absolutely kidding.
Calvin works at American Airlines. Sharon used to be a substitute teacher for BA elementary prior to the pandemic and is now retired.
They both attend Baptist Church in BA. The couple headed to church after the Dream Home winner announcement.
No one at church knew that Sharon was the Dream Home winner and Donna and Calvin didn’t mention the Dream Home to anybody.
Their daughter, Sharon is a pediatric nurse at St. Francis. She’s married with two children, Lucy and Levi.
When Sharon and her husband thought they were getting scammed after getting a call from Michelle Linn about the winner.
Jillian Bolding from St. Jude said, “Depending on the taxes. I have a hunch that they might actually move here. They don’t call this luck. The couple says, 'It must be a higher power."