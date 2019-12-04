TULSA, Okla. - More than 600 children in foster care in Tulsa County are in need of Christmas gifts this year.
There are nearly 1,300 children in foster care in the county and hundreds are still available for people to adopt to shop for.
Anyone can sign up to shop at tapchelps.org or text TAPCHELPS to 44321.
Gifts can be ordered directly from the Tulsa Advocates for the Protection of Children Amazon wish list at the website listed above, or donate new, unwrapped toys.
New gifts can be dropped off at the Child Abuse Network gym at 2821 South Sheridan.
Drop off days and times are as follows:
12/4-12/6 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 12/9-12/11 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
TAPC will be at Guthrie Green Gives Back Wednesday from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. for people to adopt-to-shop or drop off donations.
