TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of elementary school students rode their bikes from the USA BMX Headquarters to Gathering Place on Wednesday, according to Tulsa Public Schools (TPS).
Wednesday was TPS’ annual Bike Club Rally. Students from every elementary Bike Club chapter watched a BMX performance at the USA BMX Headquarters before heading on a 4.3-mile bike ride to Gathering Place.
Lance Miller, a program manger for Bike Club, said around 400 students participated in the event.
“We got about 400 students here that have been meeting all year at their individual schools, learning bike skills, bike safety and it's kind of all leading up to this so they can have this big fun safe ride and a great day out on the bike,” Miller said.
Miller said watching over those students were at least 100 adult volunteers, TPS faculty and members of the Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Fire Department.
“This event wouldn't happen if we didn't have our volunteers out riding with the students. We aim for a four to one student to adult ratio,” he said.
Miller said Bike Club brings a variety of benefits.
“Mentorship, the core cycling skills, safety. They're learning how to ride their bikes better but at the same time they're getting these mentoring moments with their teachers and with volunteers that come from all walks of life that come out once a week to volunteer their time and ride with these students and they get a day like today, a full day field trip, and next week, most of these students are going to receive a brand new bike for completing the program,” he said.
For more information about Bike Club, including how to volunteer, click here.