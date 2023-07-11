OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of dead birds could be seen scattered across Oklahoma City parking lots and streets after weekend storms.
Crews were out with rakes and brooms as many shared the gruesome pictures on social media.
"It’s not normal, but it does happen from time to time, unfortunately. While we all love the rain in July when we get a big storm like this, it can kill wildlife," said Micah Holmes, spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Holmes says the birds were likely trying to take shelter together as the storm came through Saturday, but just as storms can damage trees they can easily hurt the animals hiding in their branches.
"I’m not sure if this is related to hail, wind, lightning or maybe a combination of all three but all those things can be fatal to birds. You take the good with the bad. You get these big rains in July, sometimes you get big storms that can be detrimental for wildlife," Holmes said.
He said many of the dead birds are known as Purple Martins, which tend to sleep in the small trees often lining parking lots.
"We’ve seen this before whether it's big storms or wildfires, or record-breaking cold. The wildlife will bounce back. We just got to do what we can to provide them safe places to live and thrive and they’ll bounce back," Holmes said.