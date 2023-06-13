TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) is seeking donations after a rescue left them caring for 14 dogs and more than 30 chickens.
In a social media post, HST said authorities were going to search a property with K-9 units.
HST’s role was to remove animals on the property before the K-9 search and to help determine any potential abuse or neglect of the animals.
HST said the dogs found were infested with fleas and ticks. They were also chained in a dangerous way that led the dogs become tangled.
“One nursing mama was so tangled she could not get to her pups,” HST noted.
HST said they will be caring for the animals as the judicial process carries out.
HST is seeking donations of:
• Chicken feed/scratch.
• Straw/pine shavings/wood chips.
• Paper towels.
• Puppy pads.
• Bleach.
• Purina Pro Plan Dry Puppy Food.
• Monetary donations to cover medical expenses.
You can donate in-person at their location at 6232 E. 60th St., near 61st and Sheridan.
You can also donate through Amazon or HST’s website.