OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahomans gear up for Labor Day Weekend football games and trips to the lake, AAA is reminding drivers the importance of safe driving and vehicle preparation.
“Before you head out, have a plan on how you are getting home,” warns Rylie Mansuetti, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “Select a designated driver for the day, use a ride share service or cab or stay over with a friend instead of taking a chance with your life and others’.”
In recent years, distracted driving has become as great a concern as impaired driving, according to AAA. Wrecks due to texting and driving kill an average of nine people and injure 1,000 each day, nationally. Game days and lake travel increase road congestion and require intense driving concentration.
“Using an electronic device in any way while driving increases your risk of a crash as much as eight times,” says Mansuetti.
AAA Oklahoma said they expect to get calls for rescues from nearly 3,000 motorists over the four-day Labor Day weekend.
Other drivers passing by can endanger lives of those with roadside breakdowns. Get out of your car and as far away from oncoming traffic as possible while contacting help or trying to make repairs. Motorists approaching disabled vehicles on the shoulders or roadsides must move over a lane, if possible, or at least slow down, following Oklahoma state law.
“Have a plan for unforeseen car problems before you head out,” Mansuetti says. “A AAA membership gives peace of mind for only a few dollars a month. Our trained car technicians will respond around the clock and are much more reliable than family or friends to help you get on your way quickly.”