How to measure the sun’s size from your patio

TULSA, Okla. — In honor of the Summer Solstice, our Weather Experiment Wednesday took us to the roof of Discovery Lab where Director of Education Chip Lindsey showed us how to measure the sun’s diameter with a few household items. Watch the video for the full demonstration.
To conduct this experiment at home, you need a piece of cardboard or poster board, a measuring stick (like a yard stick or meter stick), a pencil and piece of paper.
You also need to do this on a relatively sunny day.
First, hold the cardboard out at a set distance from the ground (we recommend 100 centimeters for easier math).
Put a pinprick hole in the cardboard and look for the sunlight that shines through it.
Place the paper where you see the sun and color in (or circle) the sun spot Then take your measuring tool and measure the diameter of your drawn circle.
Here comes the math. Use these two equations to determine the diameter of the sun.
The sun is 93,000,000 miles from the earth. When you have your fraction from your measurements, you can then determine the diameter of the sun knowing that sun to earth distance.
For more weather experiments that you can do from home, be sure to search for “Weather Experiment Wednesday” in the search bar above. Be sure to visit Discovery Lab for more engaging science programming this summer!