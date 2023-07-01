Many Oklahomans enjoy the booming sounds and flashing colors of fireworks, but they can be terrifying, overwhelming and hazardous for both wild and domestic animals, according to the humane society.
On the Fourth of July, many animals become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from otherwise familiar environments and people, and sadly become lost. They may also suffer devastating or even fatal health effects from the stress. The sudden bright flashes and sounds can cause wild animals to run into roadways, resulting in more car accidents than normal.
1. Keep your pet safely away from fireworks
Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells. On the Fourth of July, and other days people are likely to set off fireworks, it's best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises. If you're unable to leave your pet unattended at home, keep them leashed and under your direct control at all times.
2. If your pet is scared by fireworks, ask a veterinarian for help
There are medications and techniques that might help alleviate your pet's fear and anxiety. You can also try our suggestions for helping your dog cope with loud noises. Keep your pets comfortable all year long by reading our holiday pet safety tips.
3. Safeguard your pet with a collar and ID tag
All pets, even those kept indoors full-time, should always wear collars with ID tags. Indoor-only pets can become so frightened during fireworks displays that they may take desperate measures to escape the noise, including breaking through windows or door screens. You should also ensure that your pet is microchipped and that the chip is properly registered with your current contact information.
If your pet does become lost, contact your local animal control and surrounding shelters immediately and follow the rest of our advice for finding your pet. If you find a lost pet, either take them to the address on their tag or bring them to a local animal shelter so they can be reunited with their family.