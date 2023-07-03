How to avoid burns from firework related injuries

TULSA, Okla. -- Fireworks can be found all over the Tulsa area. Many people are getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July. However, nurses at the Hillcrest Burn Center say people need to be careful.
“We are seeing an uptick on firework related injuries,” said Wendi Slay, RN at Hillcrest.
Slay says they see all sorts of injuries.
“We see a lot of sparkler injuries we’ve had people with roman candles and just yesterday we had someone who was just watching the neighborhood firework show and got burned,” said Slay.
Slay says to prevent injuries make sure to wear close toed shoes and pull your hair back.
"Let an adult supervise, that’s the key,” said Slay.
If you do get injured from a firework, you need to act quickly.
“immediately go and cool the burn don’t use ice just use tap water from the sink run it under for about five or ten minutes then immediately go and seek medical treatment,” said Slay.
Slay says she hopes people are careful this year. But if there are injuries, they’ll be prepared.
“We get prepped up, bump our staff ratios up so that we will have added help on today, the 4th of July and the day after,” said Slay. “I would leave it up to the professionals. Just go to a professional firework show. They’re just as nice and just as pretty,” said Slay.