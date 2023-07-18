Most of us are familiar with the heat index, the measure of how hot it feels to our body using the combination of air temperature and humidity. However, the heat index does not account for other factors that can cause us heat stress. That is where the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is extremely helpful this time of year.
The WBGT accounts for not only air temperature and dew point (a measure of moisture in the air), but also wind speed, cloud cover, or lack thereof, and the sun angle. These additional measurements play a role in how quickly our body can overheat if we are exerting energy outside. Light winds, no cloud cover and a high sun angle can cause extra heat stress even if the heat index is not all that high.
The WBGT range is lower on hot summer days than the actual temperature or heat index. Any reading over 80 warrants taking heat precautions. Once the WBGT approaches 90, the heat becomes especially dangerous to anyone outside. In that case, at least 40 minutes of break time in outdoor work is needed per hour to keep most people safe from succumbing to heat illness.
The WBGT is a great tool for coaches and those in outdoor work as a guide for how much outdoor exertion is advised. To see the current and forecast WBGT, visit the National Weather Service Tulsa Office page here.