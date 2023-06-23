OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority put out a new study that shows Oklahoma produces a lot more marijuana that consumers in the state need.
That number, 32 times the amount needed.
“These numbers do not surprise us at all. We’ve seen it now for three years," said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) said.
OBN says the overproduction is mostly from illegal grows but they aren't the only problem.
"Even if they’re considered a legitimate grower, they’re producing more than there’s demand," Woodward said.
The study’s key findings also include:
- The exponential oversupply of regulated cannabis suggested that licensed medical cannabis businesses are most likely contributing to an illicit market, both at the point of cultivation and retail sales.
- The volume of oversupply and low barriers to market entry suggest the illicit market may be “hiding in plain sight.”
- About 43% of cannabis consumed by Oklahomans comes from illicit sources.
- The lack of production management tools in the law has aided in the development and growth of the massive oversupply issue.
Woodward says with so much surplus the only place it can go is out of the state.
"Talking to our law enforcement partners from California to New York and New Jersey, they’re saying that we are their number one supplier," Woodward said.
This extra product, Woodward says, is even making it hard for legitimate growers. He says when you have all this supply and not enough demand, legitimate growers have even turned to selling illegally just to move the product.
"There is no doubt that the overproduction of marijuana is specifically driven by these criminal organizations that have embedded themselves in our organizations over the past three years," Woodward explained.
OBN says this study highlights a problem they were already trying to tackle. In the past two and half years, they have shut down more than 800 farms. Woodward added there are another 3,000 farms under investigation right now.
"We’re going to continue to send that message that the days of just green stamping licenses in Oklahoma are over," he said.
This article has been edited to reflect as 32:1 ratio instead of a 64:1 ratio. This was pulled from the article to explain:
The study found the supply-and-demand ratio in Oklahoma is 64 grams of regulated medical cannabis supplied for every 1 gram of demand for a licensed patient. The study states a ratio of 2 grams of supply for every 1 gram of demand is a healthy market, putting Oklahoma’s functional supply-and-demand ratio at 32:1.