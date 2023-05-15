The risk of a flash flood is dependent on how much moisture the soil is holding. Dry ground has a higher capacity to absorb water than soil that is wet. In the latter case, additional rain that falls on saturated ground will become runoff. Runoff water will then stay above-ground and collect in lowered areas, creating a flood.
This is why flash flooding will more readily occur the more rain has recently fallen. As of the week of this recording, it would take as little as 1.5 inches of rainfall in an hour to cause flash flooding in many areas west of Tulsa. In a six-hour time, it would take as little as 2 inches of rainfall in that window to create a flash flood. Recent wet conditions have risen the risk for a fast-acting flood over low-lying areas.
Remember, if you encounter a flash flood on the road, turn around, don’t drown. It takes as little as a foot of moving water to sweep a vehicle away. Flash flooding usually occurs during or just following a heavy downpour nearby. Once the threshold of flash flooding is reached, the National Weather Service will issue a Flash Flood Warning for the given area. Be sure to download the FOX23 Weather App to receive Flood and other alerts to keep you and your family safe!