TULSA, Okla. — Green Country drivers woke up Friday to a jump in prices at the pump.
FOX23 Morning Anchor Michelle Linn spotted prices at $3.79 per gallon at the QuikTrip near 11th and Highway 169, which matches with AAA's national gas price average, but is far more than AAA's gas average of $3.57 in Oklahoma.
GasBuddy predicted prices to skyrocket anywhere from 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next several days.
In a Thursday press release, Gas Buddy warned drivers in Oklahoma, Missouri, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Kansas to be ready.
The gas savings platform claimed trade sources blamed a refinery outage.
“The details on the outage generally lag the response we see in wholesale gasoline prices, due to the nature of these situations. A refinery that goes down has contractual obligations to supply certain volumes of gasoline to stations. If an unexpected outage happens, the refinery that goes down suddenly may not have enough supply to meet its obligations and has to find another refinery to buy from. This can push prices up considerably, as a refinery could be a very large buyer. Adding in that we’re just a week away from the switch to cheaper winter gasoline, we have a very large, but temporary squeeze in the market,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While a waiver from the EPA to allow the switch to winter gasoline now could happen, what we absolutely know is that without action, gasoline prices are about to spike in a significant way and motorists should be prepared for increases that could last until a waiver is issued, or the change to winter gasoline happens on September 16. The spike in gas prices may be relatively short-lived, but the situation remains volatile," De Haan added in a statement.