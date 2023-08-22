TULSA, Okla. — FOX23’s severe weather coverage turns now to the power grid and finding out how the extreme, dangerous heat is affecting electricity.
PSO says everything is working properly, and the stress isn't coming from the sun or the heat itself, instead the strain on the system is coming from consumer demand from both homes and businesses.
PSO says even if you haven't moved your thermostat all summer, let's say you've been keeping it on 71 degrees Fahrenheit this whole time, your house is using more energy right now to keep your house at 71 than what it needed even when we were in the lower 90s.
Those small increases from everyone right now to maintain our comfort levels are what is putting a strain on the system.
There is a similar demand on the system in the wintertime when we're all trying to use heaters to stay warm.
There have been only a couple of outages related to system and mechanical issues since the triple digits returned, but small power outages are happening because of things like people crashing cars into poles and some individual problems happening to home connections. Things that can happen year-round.
“We understand the concerns of our customers because an outage during an extreme weather condition like this can be very stressful. Very frustrating. So far the PSO system has held up well. We've had a few outages. Many caused by things beyond our control like traffic accidents, but we've been able to respond to those as quickly and safely as possible,” PSO Spokesperson Wayne Greene said.
PSO crews are ready to respond to outages quickly because even at night the temperatures can still be warm.
Greene says some people will notice an increase in their bills this year because of more use.
One big way to save money is to turn your thermostat up just a bit, whether it’s all day or even if you just leave home for a few hours and then turn it back.