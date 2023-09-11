SPERRY, Okla. — 22 years ago, Brian Moss from Sperry died in the Pentagon on 9/11.
We told you last week about his family partnering with the Masonic Lodge to hold a benefit golf tournament at Mohawk Park. It's all to raise money for scholarships for high school seniors and they've been doing it for years.
Tulsa’s Investigative Reporter Janna Clark talked to Brian’s family more than two decades ago, when they started the scholarship.
All these years later, they're working to keep it going so graduating seniors can “pay it forward" in their community.
On a VHS tape Janna found a story she did about the one-year anniversary of 9/11 back in 2002.
“Thousands of people are here in New York City or on their way to remember what happened here one year ago and Brian Moss's family members are on their way to Washington D.C. to the Pentagon to face their fear and pain again,” Janna said in 2002.
21 years ago, Janna talked to Billy and Pat Moss about their son, Brian, an electronics technician for the Navy who died in the pentagon on September 11, 2001.
“At his memorial they that said even if Brian knew what was going to happen at that day, that time, he still would've been there,” Pat said in 2002.
“I'm going to miss him, I already miss him,” Billy said in 2002.
“Every room I go to I have a picture of him or something of his right there, I mean he’s always with me,” Pat also said in 2002.
Billy and Pat have both since died. Now, it's been 22 years since 9/11 and Brian's cousin, Scot Smith, says they’re proud of him.
“We're very proud of Brian. He wasn't aware that he was going to make the sacrifice he made, but it's hard not to get emotional thinking about it,” Smith said.
We asked what Brian was like.
“Brian was one of the friendliest guys you'd ever want to meet, his hair was always perfect and he had a bright smile,” Smith said.
“He was the first one that would strike up a conversation when in a room, he was absolutely just friendliest kid in the room,” Smith also said.
Smith says Brian found his calling when he joined the Navy.
“He took to it like a duck to water and his father was proud as a peacock because he was Navy,” Smith said.
"He could talk to you serious and then he’d get you to laughing or he could get you to crying, he had a personality that was just out of this world,” Billy said in 2002.
In 2002, Janna told you about a pin the family made in Brian’s memory.
"They even sold this pin to create a scholarship fund in Brian’s name and the whole community shared in the Moss's grief," Janna said in 2002.
“I can't tell you, there's no words to express it. This community has been so great,” Billy said in 2002.
“From the ashes of that tragedy Pat and Billy wanted to do something positive like a scholarship,” Scott said.
Janna reported this back in 2002.
“With pins like the one I’m wearing the Brian Moss Scholarship Fund has raised more than $20,000. The first scholarship was given last spring to a Sperry high school senior,” Janna said in 2002.
And since then, for more than two decades, the family has handed out scholarships to graduating Sperry High School seniors in Brian’s name – the Brian Anthony Moss Patriotic Scholarship.
Madison Bay received the scholarship when she graduated from Sperry in 2013.
“It's pretty known, like this is what it's for,” Bay said.
We asked Bay what it meant to receive the scholarship.
“I'm kind of choking up. It was a touching moment and it’s like, man, his family thought enough about me, enough about my application to think, ‘Okay we want to give her a chance,’” Bay said.
“Like a heartwarming emotional experience and I think my pictures will say it, I have tears in almost all my pictures looking at them,” Bay also said.
Bay knew she wanted to go to college and come back to teach special education in Sperry. And that’s exactly what she did.
“I don't think I could've done it without the love and support and that, you know, ‘We believe in you, we think you can do this,’” Bay said.
“We’ve been fortunate that many of them have gone on to pay it forward, it’s been really nice to see,” Scott said.
Bay showed us the 1984 Sperry graduating class with Brian and his perfect hair.
Madison will continue to tell seniors walking these hallways about Brian’s scholarship.
“Tell them, okay this particular student, this kid right here, he went to Sperry, his family is providing you a chance for you to go off and do your dreams,” Bay said.
“It’s for us important to remember what happened and it’s important that we know that there are still people out there who are pushing for you and rooting for you to do things and this particular scholarship kind of helps with that,” Bay said.
“He loved Sperry, he loved this little town and this is part of the legacy, every child that this thing touches becomes part of the legacy, and for every child that they touch and help along it becomes part of this legacy and it's just going to continue to grow,” Smith said.
Over the last six years, Brian’s family has also offered the scholarship to Skiatook seniors. Doing the golf tournament every year will help them continue to be able to give scholarships to both Sperry Skiatook students.
The family says in its first year at Mohawk Park Golf Course, it was a little smaller than previous tournaments. But they raised enough money to keep the fundraiser going and they plan for it to grow in the coming years.